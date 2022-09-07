Another Sabina brace gives Bangladesh winning start

The women in red and green continued their pursuit by dominating the game through speed and skill and could at last break the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Sabina scored a screamer. Her powerful 40-yard volley broke all the resistance and registered first success for Bangladesh in the match.
Masura doubled the lead just two minutes later. Krishna failed to control the through ball from Monika and tumbled inside the box but Masura made no mistake to score the tap-in.
Maldives’ goalkeeper Liza failed to grasp a Maria shot in the 40th minute, Sabina, who was round the corner, calmly collected the ball to make it 3-0.
With this goal Sabina’s tally from her sixth South Asian Championship has risen to 16.
Maldives however, bolted their defence and despite many attempts Bangladesh failed to add more goals.
Earlier, in the curtain raiser of the tournament India beat Pakistan by 3-0.
Bangladesh will play their next match against Pakistan on 10 September.