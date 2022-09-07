Another Sabina brace gives Bangladesh winning start

Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the SAFF Women Championship as they beat Maldives by 3-0 at the Kathmandhu in their opening match of the tournament thanks to a brace of Sabina Khatun. Mansura Parvin scored the other goal.

Bangladesh beat Maldives in their two previous encounters and Sabina, who scored two goals in both of her previous appearances against the same opponents, was extra confident with the familiar foes thanks to her experience of playing at the Maldives league.

Bangladesh, however, made a wasteful start as Monika Chakma and Krishna Rani Sarker squandered several opportunities in first ten minutes.