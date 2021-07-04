Denmark hold off Czech rally to keep Euro dream alive

Denmark are flying on the “wings” of support back home, said coach Kasper Hjulmand after their fairytale run at Euro 2020 continued with a 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic in Baku.

First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were enough to see Hjulmand’s men through into a last-four meeting with England or Ukraine at Wembley despite a second-half rally from the Czechs inspired by Patrik Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

The Danes have now scored 10 goals in winning their last three matches after starting the tournament with two defeats, the first amid shocking circumstances when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.