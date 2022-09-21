BCB announces Tk 5m cash prize for SAFF champion women’s team

BCB president Nazmul Hassan was quoted saying, “The women’s football team has made the entire country proud with its historic achievement and incredible performance. To show support to their hard work and pay tribute to their achievement, I, on behalf of the BCB, am announcing a Tk 5 million cash prize for the entire team.
“There is no doubt that the success in SAFF will encourage the country’s female and male athletes from other sports to achieve success at the international level.”
The women’s team defeated hosts Nepal in the final 3-1 to win the SAFF Women’s Championship title at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.
The entire country is rejoicing in their monumental achievement. The girls are set to return to Dhaka on Wednesday and will be taken from the airport to the BFF headquarters on an open roof bus.