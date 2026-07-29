Neymar's Brazil career in numbers

An era in Brazilian football has come to an emotional end as Neymar Jr. announced his retirement from international football.

The 34-year-old Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Goal.com reports on Wednesday.

Neymar leaves as Brazil's all-time leading men's goalscorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances, surpassing the legendary Pele's record in 2023. He also finishes with 59 assists, the most by any Brazil player.

Here are some key statistics of Neymar's Brazil career: