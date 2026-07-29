Neymar's Brazil career in numbers
An era in Brazilian football has come to an emotional end as Neymar Jr. announced his retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Goal.com reports on Wednesday.
Neymar leaves as Brazil's all-time leading men's goalscorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances, surpassing the legendary Pele's record in 2023. He also finishes with 59 assists, the most by any Brazil player.
Here are some key statistics of Neymar's Brazil career:
Having made his senior debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old, Neymar quickly became the face of a new generation of Brazilian football. He represented his country at 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, though the coveted world title always eluded him.
His international journey included unforgettable highs and heartbreaking setbacks—from missing the end of the 2014 World Cup through injury after Brazil reached the semifinals, to the dramatic penalty-shootout exits in 2022 and the stunning last-16 elimination in 2026.
Although he never lifted the World Cup or the Copa America, Neymar's trophy cabinet with Brazil includes the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he inspired the hosts to victory and was named the tournament's best player, and the Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games, when he scored the decisive penalty in the final against Germany.
Gifted with dazzling dribbling, creativity and flair, Neymar became one of the defining footballers of his generation.