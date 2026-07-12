Argentina vs England: World Cup head-to-head ahead of semi-final
Argentina and England will renew one of the FIFA World Cup's fiercest rivalries when they meet in the semi-finals on Thursday, marking their sixth World Cup encounter.
England hold a narrow edge in the overall head-to-head record, having won three of the previous five meetings. However, Argentina have enjoyed greater success in the knockout stages, winning two of the three World Cup ties between the sides.
The rivalry began at the 1962 World Cup, where England claimed a 3-1 victory in the group stage. Four years later, the English won again, edging Argentina 1-0 in the quarter-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.
Argentina responded with one of the most iconic victories in World Cup history at Mexico 1986, defeating England 2-1 in the quarter-finals thanks to Diego Maradona's famous "Hand of God" goal and his stunning solo effort, often regarded as one of the greatest goals ever scored.
The teams met again in the 1998 Round of 16, drawing 2-2 before Argentina progressed 4-3 on penalties. Their most recent World Cup clash came at Korea/Japan 2002, when England secured a 1-0 group-stage victory through David Beckham's penalty.
With a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake, Thursday's semi-final will add another chapter to one of international football's most storied rivalries.