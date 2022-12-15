Early Hernandez goal gives France 1-0 halftime lead over Morocco

France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud went close to adding another when he thundered a shot against the post in the 17th minute.
Morocco, bidding to become the first team outside Europe and South America to reach the final, suffered two injury blows with centre back Nayef Aguerd pulling out during the warm-up and captain Romain Saiss forced off in the 21st minute.
They came close to an equaliser, however, on the stroke of halftime through Jawad El Yamiq's bicycle kick which Hugo Lloris palmed away.
The winners will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.