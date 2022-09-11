Barcelona trounce Cadiz after medical emergency interrupts game

Xavi’s Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.

Barca have 13 points from five matches.

Champions Real Madrid, who have a perfect record so far, can go back to the top Sunday when they take on Real Mallorca.

Frenkie de Jong scored first on 55 minutes with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubling the advantage ten minutes later.