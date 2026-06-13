World Cup: US picks Freese in goal, Paraguay's Enciso makes start in LA match

US coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected Matt Freese over Matt Turner to start in goal in Friday's World Cup match at Los Angeles Stadium while Julio Enciso will make a surprise start for Paraguay despite a recent injury.

US starting lineup includes defender Chris Richards, who had been working his way back from an ankle injury.

Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic spearhead U.S. attack and captain Tim Ream will lead the home side's defence.

Enciso's presence should provide a boost to a Paraguay squad that has struggled to score in recent matches.

Gustavo Alfaro selects Orlando Gill to start in goal.