Dortmund's Haaland close to sealing Man City transfer: Reports

Borussia Dortmund top striker Erling Haaland is close to sealing a transfer deal with Manchester City and a move to the lucrative Premier League, several German media reported on Monday.

Haaland is among the hottest transfer prospects this summer with the Norwegian 21-year-old having scored 61 goals in 66 league games for the Ruhr valley club since joining them in early 2020.

Several top clubs including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and City, among others, have been linked with the player at times.