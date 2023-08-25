Barcelona must raise game in Villarreal clash

Barcelona left it late against Cadiz to snatch their first win of the season last weekend and face an even more potent “Yellow Submarine” on Sunday.

Villarreal, led by Spain international Gerard Moreno, will provide a sterner test for the champions, who have started the season slowly.

Barcelona were held to a frustrating goalless draw in the opening week by Getafe, then Pedri Gonzalez only breaking the deadlock as the clock ticked down against Cadiz.

However, the midfielder has been ruled out for the coming month with a thigh injury, depriving Xavi Hernandez and his side of a key creative player.