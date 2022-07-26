Football

Winning start for Bangladesh in SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh's Mirajul Islam celebrates after scoring the lone goal of the match
Bangladesh U-20 national football team got off to a winning start as they beat Sri Lanka by 1–0 goal in their opening match of the SAFF U-20 Championship held today (Monday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, BSS reports.

After the barren first half, Mirazul Islam scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their second match against host India on 27 July, meet the Maldives on 29 July and compete against Nepal on 2 August. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on 5 August.

A total of five teams -- defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives -- are taking part in the tournament which will be held in round robin league basis.

Bangladesh U-20 squad

Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.

