Winning start for Bangladesh in SAFF U-20 Championship

The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on 5 August.
A total of five teams -- defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives -- are taking part in the tournament which will be held in round robin league basis.
Bangladesh U-20 squad
Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.