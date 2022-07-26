Winning start for Bangladesh in SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh U-20 national football team got off to a winning start as they beat Sri Lanka by 1–0 goal in their opening match of the SAFF U-20 Championship held today (Monday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, BSS reports.

After the barren first half, Mirazul Islam scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their second match against host India on 27 July, meet the Maldives on 29 July and compete against Nepal on 2 August. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.