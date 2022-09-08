British HC hosts Bangladesh girls' team before departing for Qatar

British deputy high commissioner Javed Patel said "Ensuring 12 years of quality education for all children is at the centre of the UK's drive to tackle poverty, promote gender equality, boost economic growth, and reduce conflict. In Bangladesh, we are investing up to 54.5 million pounds over the next eight years to improve education outcomes for children, particularly girls and marginalised children. I wholly believe that sport is integral to a child’s education, and today we are proud to stand with the girls’ football team that will be representing Bangladesh on the international stage."

Forhad Hossain, executive director of LEEDO said, "We should all raise our voices together to protect the most vulnerable children from the dangers of the streets so that they can create a better Bangladesh. According to the UNCRC all children have the right to survive with dignity. I want to thank the British high commission for organising this event with LEEDO."