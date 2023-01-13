Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card

Graham Potter pleaded with his Chelsea players to “stay together” after a shock 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potter’s troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions after another spluttering display.

Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage on Thursday.