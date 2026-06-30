Morocco have earned world's respect after beating Dutch: Coach Ouahbi

"Morocco has gained everybody's respect now," Ouahbi told reporters. "It's not because of what we've said. We've now shown it."

The coach, who stepped up from Morocco's under-20 setup after helping guide the country's youth teams to success, said his players were driven by something greater than football.

"This team, and all the Moroccan youth teams, are fighting for much, much more than just football or simply winning a match," he said.

"They know that behind them there are millions and millions of people. We played when it was two in the morning in Morocco and we're certain that most people stayed awake. That gives you the energy not to give up, to keep going and to believe in yourself."