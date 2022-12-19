Argentina thanks Bangladesh for support in World Cup

Argentinians have been overwhelmed by the outpour of support they received from Bangladesh and to show solidarity, have formed fan groups on social media to support Bangladesh in cricket.
On Sunday, in yet another example of this unique friendship blossoming between the two countries, Argentina’s football body posted a video on Twitter and thanked Bangladesh along with India and Pakistan for their support.
Meanwhile, celebrations continued late into the night in Bangladesh after Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup after 36 years.