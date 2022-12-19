Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina thanks Bangladesh for support in World Cup

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A fan with a cut out of Lionel Messi at TSC area in Dhaka University after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022Sazid Hossain

Argentina Football Association thanked Bangladesh for their support after Argentina defeated France in the final of the Qatar World Cup on Sunday to lift their third world title.

Bangladesh and Argentina have formed a unique bond over the course of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

Argentinians have been overwhelmed by the outpour of support they received from Bangladesh and to show solidarity, have formed fan groups on social media to support Bangladesh in cricket.

On Sunday, in yet another example of this unique friendship blossoming between the two countries, Argentina’s football body posted a video on Twitter and thanked Bangladesh along with India and Pakistan for their support.

Meanwhile, celebrations continued late into the night in Bangladesh after Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup after 36 years.

