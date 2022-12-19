Being so close makes final defeat even more cruel, says Deschamps

Coming so close to winning the World Cup again made Sunday's final defeat by Argentina all the more difficult to swallow for coach Didier Deschamps as France ended up losing on penalties after staging an incredible comeback.

Les Bleus, bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, went through the opening hour like ghosts and fell 2-0 behind after Lionel Messi's penalty and Angel Di Maria's goal, before the unthinkable happened.

After Deschamps had made several changes, taking off Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez, France burst into life as Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and a stunning volley within 97 seconds to level the scores.

Messi struck again in extra time, but so did Mbappe with another penalty to make it 3-3, only for Randal Kolo Muani to be denied by Emiliano Martinez in the dying seconds before France lost the shootout 4-2, becoming the first team to taste defeat in a World Cup final after scoring three goals.