Abahani lands in Sylhet for AFC Cup clash against Eagles

Abahani arrives in Sylhet for AFC Cup clash against Eagles Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani Limited reached Sylhet on Monday ahead of their preliminary round match of the AFC Cup against Maldivian outfits Eagles Football Club, reports news agency UNB.
Earlier, a 28-member Eagles football team arrived in Bangladesh on Friday.
The Maldivian premier league side will play Dhaka Abahani Limited in the preliminary round match on Wednesday at the Sylhet District Stadium at 3:15pm.
The winners of the Abahani-Eagles clash will take on the winners of the Kolkata Mohun Bagan- Machhindra FC in the South Zone play off on 22 August.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings are now in Sharjah to take on UAE Pro- League champions Sharjah FC in the preliminary round match of Asia’s top tier club meet, the AFC champions league, on Tuesday.
If the Bashundhara Kings fails to reach the main phase of the competition, then they will play in the group-stage of the second tier competition AFC Cup.