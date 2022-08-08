Lewandowski scores first Barca goal in 6-0 win

Barca's new signing then returned the favour as he set up the 19-year-old midfielder to score two minutes later.
Lewandowski handed Pedri another assist for the Spain international to make it 4-0 in the 19th minute after forward Ousmane Dembele scored their third of the night.
Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet in the second half.
"I am happy to (have) played the first game at Camp Nou and ... to win the trophy," Lewandowski said in a video on Barca's social media account, holding his Man of the Match award.
The 33-year-old is expected to make his LaLiga debut on Aug. 13 when Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano.