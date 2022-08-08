Lewandowski scores first Barca goal in 6-0 win

Barcelona's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club in a friendly debut at the Camp Nou, helping the LaLiga side thrash Mexico's Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the final of their annual pre-season tournament on Sunday.

Lewandowski, who had failed to score in any of Barca's friendlies on their U.S. tour, opened the scoring in the third minute of the Joan Gamper Trophy match after he converted Pedri's pass with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.