Haaland’s appetite for goals fuels Man City’s Premier League triumph

“If you were building a centre-forward from the ground up, Erling is what you would be left with. He’s a goal machine,” Shearer said.

The Norwegian has scored 52 times in all competitions, including one five-goal haul and five other hat-tricks.

While rival managers endure sleepless nights at the prospect of trying to subdue him, Haaland leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of excellence.

Obsessed with staying in peak physical condition, Haaland claims his daily diet of heart, liver, milk and lasagne amounts to a whopping 6,000 calories.

Haaland even wolfed down a tray of nutrition-rich beef liver after scoring in City’s recent win at Everton, declaring the meal “bloody lovely” after fans reacted with surprise to an Instagram post of his dinner.