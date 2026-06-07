CCGP approves acquisition of FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for BTV
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today, Sunday, approved a proposal for Bangladesh Television (BTV) to acquire the all-media broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 directly from FIFA, ensuring nationwide access to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.
The approval came from the 25th meeting of the CCGP in this year held at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair.
According to official sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting placed the proposal before the committee seeking approval to procure the media rights from FIFA through the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).
The total contract value for the acquisition has been set at Tk 72.71 crore (Tk 727.1 million).
Under the proposal, BTV will obtain the “All Media Rights” for the FIFA World Cup 2026, enabling the state-owned broadcaster to provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament across various broadcasting platforms.
Officials said the committee reviewed the proposal, including its technical and financial aspects, and subsequently recommended it for approval.
The procurement will be executed directly with FIFA, the governing body of international football and the organizer of the FIFA World Cup.
The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to making major international sporting events accessible to people across the country through public broadcasting services.
Once finalised, the acquisition will allow football fans nationwide to enjoy live coverage and related programming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 through BTV.
For the 2022 Football World Cup, BTV acquired the broadcasting rights from Toma Construction for Tk 980 million. This time, by purchasing them directly from FIFA, the cost was reduced by nearly Tk 250 million.