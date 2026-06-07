CCGP approves acquisition of FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for BTV

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today, Sunday, approved a proposal for Bangladesh Television (BTV) to acquire the all-media broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 directly from FIFA, ensuring nationwide access to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.

The approval came from the 25th meeting of the CCGP in this year held at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair.