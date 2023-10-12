Injury time goal saves Bangladesh

Bangladesh winger Saad Uddin scored a dramatic injury-time goal to help his side finish with 1-1 in their World Cup pre-qualifying against Maldives on Thursday.

Just when everyone was getting ready to write another familiar story of Bangladesh conceding a late goal to lose the match, super-sub Saad became the saviour for Bangladesh at the Male International Stadium.

Despite attacks and counter attacks from both sides it needed 87 minutes to break the deadlock when Hasan Naeem scored for the hosts. From an innocuous looking attack Bangladesh defender Tariq Kazi cleared the aerial ball with a header but that deflected from a Maldives defender to Naeem in the box who made no mistake slotting the ball home past Bangladesh goalie Mitul Marma.