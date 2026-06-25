Who will Brazil face in the next round?
Brazil have completed all three of their group-stage matches and now turn their attention to the Round of 32. Carlo Ancelotti's side will play their knockout match at 11:00 pm Bangladesh time on 29 June. However, their opponent has not yet been confirmed, although an Asian team currently appears the most likely possibility.
Brazil finished top of Group C with 7 points from three matches after their emphatic victory over Scotland. Morocco also collected 7 points but finished second because of an inferior goal difference. By topping the group, Brazil have earned a potentially favorable path into the knockout stage.
So, who could be Brazil's opponent?
According to the tournament bracket, the winners of Group C will face the runners-up of Group F in the Round of 32.
At the moment, that position is occupied by Japan. If the standings remain unchanged, Brazil's first knockout opponent will therefore be the Asian side.
However, the situation is still open because every team in Group F has one match remaining. The Netherlands and Japan are both still in contention to finish as runners-up.
Tomorrow at 5:00 am Bangladesh time, Japan will take on Sweden, while the Netherlands will face Tunisia, who have already been eliminated. Once those matches are completed, whichever team finishes second in Group F will meet Brazil in the Round of 32.