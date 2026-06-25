Who will Brazil face in the next round?

Brazil have completed all three of their group-stage matches and now turn their attention to the Round of 32. Carlo Ancelotti's side will play their knockout match at 11:00 pm Bangladesh time on 29 June. However, their opponent has not yet been confirmed, although an Asian team currently appears the most likely possibility.

Brazil finished top of Group C with 7 points from three matches after their emphatic victory over Scotland. Morocco also collected 7 points but finished second because of an inferior goal difference. By topping the group, Brazil have earned a potentially favorable path into the knockout stage.

So, who could be Brazil's opponent?

According to the tournament bracket, the winners of Group C will face the runners-up of Group F in the Round of 32.