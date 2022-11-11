Lewandowski leads Poland into FIFA World Cup combat

Robert Lewandowski will lead Poland’s FIFA World Cup campaign with Barcelona’s goalscoring machine among the 26-man squad for Qatar named by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz on Thursday.

The selection process was “the most important decision of my life” Michniewicz said, revealing he had run his picks past Lewandowski.

“None of the 26 are going there for the atmosphere,” he added.

“Each one is at such a level and such an ability that I can count on them at any time.”