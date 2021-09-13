Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds

Liverpool moved alongside Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Leeds overshadowed by serious injury suffered by teenage star Harvey Elliott.

The hosts' midfielder Pascal Struijk was sent-off for a challenge that appeared to break the 18-year-old's left leg midway through the second-half.

By that point Liverpool were already comfortably ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal and Fabinho's 50th minute strike.

Sadio Mane rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.