England beaten in Hungary, inexperienced Italy hold Germany

Defeat on penalties to Italy in the European Championship final last year was the only time Gareth Southgate’s side had been beaten in their previous 22 games.

“We proved at Euro 2020 what we’re capable of doing against the best, and we’ve shown this again. The tough thing will be to repeat this,” Hungary captain Adam Szalai told broadcaster M4 Sport.

England’s line-up featured debuts for Leicester City full-back James Justin and West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, but the visitors failed to trouble the hosts, who were roared on by a 30,000 crowd largely consisting of school children.

“They are bitterly disappointed because we want to keep winning matches. If we want to be a team right at the top tier of football, we need to come here and win,” said England manager Gareth Southgate, before conceding that fatigue played a role.

“It has been a long season. The heat was a factor and took a lot out of the players.”