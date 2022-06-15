England embarrassed by 4-0 home loss to Hungary

Hungary humiliated England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and hand the hosts their worst home defeat for 94 years in a competition Gareth Southgate's side had hoped would be a morale-boosting warm-up for the World Cup.

Southgate made nine changes from the team that drew with Italy at the weekend to give some fringe players a chance. But despite dominating possession, England created few chances and the experiment backfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month and were out for blood again.

"Tonight is a chastening experience," Southgate said, after last year's national heroes as European Championship finalists were booed off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.