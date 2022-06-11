England-Italy clash in Euro final rematch

Gareth Southgate said on Friday it is an “embarrassment” that his England side have to face Italy in front of a tiny crowd at Molineux this weekend as punishment for fan violence at the Euro 2020 final.

England were given a two-match stadium ban, with one game suspended, after ticketless supporters fought their way into Wembley to witness their defeat to Italy on penalties last year.

As a result of the disorder, there will be only around 3,000 fans in attendance to watch the rematch against Italy in the Nations League on Saturday.