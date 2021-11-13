England on verge of reaching World Cup as Kane treble destroys Albania

Harry Kane fired England to the verge of World Cup qualification as he became his country's record goalscorer in competitive matches with a hat-trick in Friday's 5-0 demolition of Albania.

Gareth Southgate's side need a draw in their last Group I qualifier at San Marino on Monday to seal their place at next year's tournament in Qatar.

After Harry Maguire put England ahead early in the first half, Tottenham striker Kane seized the Wembley spotlight with a virtuoso display of finishing.