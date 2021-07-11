England ready to make history in Euro final as Italy aim to spoil party

"We had a fantastic reception when we left St George's Park. All the local villages had come out to line the route and people pulled up so you got an idea of what was going on outside the bubble that we've been in.

"The players need to feel that warmth and support. It has definitely helped inspire us. We're in a final and we are here to win.

"Now we want to go and bring the trophy home for everybody."

Southgate has revolutionised English football since taking charge in 2016 and his team have impressed in Euro knockout stage wins over Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.

But England were beaten in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals by Croatia and only a final triumph against Italy will be enough to satisfy them now.

"That is the challenge now. We have been knocking down barriers on the way but we have to go out there and win it," England captain Harry Kane said.

Not everyone is buying into the patriotic fever gripping England ahead of the final to Euro 2020 -- delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

With England playing six of their seven Euro matches on home turf at Wembley, some rival nations claim UEFA have tipped the tournament balance too heavily in favour of the Three Lions.