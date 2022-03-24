England won't 'shy away' from human rights issues in Qatar: Kane

England captain Harry Kane said the Three Lions will use their platform to raise awareness of human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Under the leadership of England manager Gareth Southgate, Kane and his international team-mates have consistently made a stand against racism.

Despite initially being booed by sections of their own support, Southgate's men took the knee before all of their matches in the run to the Euro 2020 final last year.

Kane said the England squad had a 30-minute meeting on Monday to discuss the issues posed by Qatar being granted the right to host the World Cup.