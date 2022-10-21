Lewandowski double as Barcelona ease past Villarreal

That was another major blow to Xavi and his team who are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan last week.

“The changes are not to point fingers at anybody,” Xavi told a news conference.

“On Sunday (against Athletic Bilbao) I will make more changes. I want all players to be ready and 100 per cent for when the opportunity comes.

“We need intensity and will. We need to react quickly after two bad results and I think we made a great game tonight.”