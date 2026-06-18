Ecuador: World Cup squad and squad numbers

Ecuador is in Group E alongside Germany, Curacao, and Ivory Coast. Here's a look at Ecuador’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Sebastian Beccacece

Goalkeepers: 1. Hernan Galindez (Huracan), 12. Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), 22. Gonzalo Valle.

Defenders: 2. Felix Torres (Internacional), 3. Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), 4. Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), 6. Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain), 7. Pervis Estupinan (Milan), 17. Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro), 25. Jackson Porozo (Tijuana).

Midfielders: 8. Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), 9. John Yeboah (Venezia), 10. Kendry Paez (River Plate), 14. Alan Minda (Atletico Mineiro), 15. Pedro Vite (UNAM), 19. Gonzalo Plata (Flamengo), 23. Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), 24. Yaimar Medina (Genk).

Forwards: 11. Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), 13. Enner Valencia (Pachuca), 16. Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), 18. Jordy Caicedo (Huracan), 20. Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), 26. Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart).