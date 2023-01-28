Ake strike sees Man City knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Manchester City struck first blood against Arsenal as Nathan Ake's goal earned Pep Guardiola's men a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win on Friday.

The sides will meet twice more in the next three months in the English Premier League with the title on the line.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over the defending champions at the top of the table, but fell to their first defeat since November at the Etihad.