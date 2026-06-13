How much of a threat is Morocco to Brazil?

It was a December night in 2022. The final whistle in Qatar had not yet blown, but Marrakesh’s famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square was already alive with drums, songs and chants.

After defeating Portugal to become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, Morocco erupted in celebration. Casablanca, Rabat, and Fes also remained wide awake until dawn.

Now, four years later, Morocco may have to brace for another sleepless night, because the chance to topple Brazil on the world stage does not come that often!

The upcoming Brazil-Morocco match is drawing global attention for several reasons. Morocco’s run to the semi-finals in the last World Cup was no fluke, and the team has spent the past four years proving it. Before beating Portugal in the quarter-finals, Morocco had defeated Belgium in the group stage and Spain in the Round of 16.

Coincidentally, Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.