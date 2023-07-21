ULAB, SAU, FIU and SMUCT move on to next round

The third day of the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 saw entertaining football from all eight teams in action, with four teams moving on to the next round while the other four teams got eliminated.
At the Daffodil International University (DIU) campus in Birulia, Savar, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) defeated Brac University by 1-0. In the second match, Fareast International University defeated North South University by 3-1 goals.
In the third match, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University defeated World University of Bangladesh 1-0, with the match’s only goal coming from an own goal.
In the day’s final game, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology thrashed Canadian University of Bangladesh 6-1.