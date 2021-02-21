Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999, Chelsea held

Everton earned their first win at Liverpool since 1999 as the troubled Premier League champions crashed to a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby, while Chelsea's revival under Thomas Tuchel stalled in a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Richarlison's early opener and Gylfi Sigurdsson's late penalty gave the Toffees a first win on any ground over Liverpool in 24 attempts dating back to 2010.

After a run of 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, injury-ravaged Liverpool have lost their last four on home turf for the first time since 1923.

"I'm very pleased for the club and the supporters. I hope for sure that they are going to celebrate tonight," said Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool have won just two of their last 11 league games to leave them in grave danger of missing out on Champions League football for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's first season in charge five years ago.

The Reds are languishing in sixth place and would be five points adrift of the top four if West Ham beat Tottenham on Sunday.