Real Madrid triumph at rivals Atletico in spiky derby

Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 win over neighbours Atletico Madrid in a heated derby on Sunday to return to the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have started their title defence in perfect fashion, with a 100 percent record from six games. This victory took Real two points above Barcelona, who had leapfrogged into first on Saturday.

The game was marred by racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior outside the stadium before the game, sparked by criticism of his dancing goal celebrations and a subsequent debate over whether that criticism was racist.