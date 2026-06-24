Mbappe keeps on impressing

The World Cup is not just a battle for the trophy—it is also a giant chessboard where the world's best coaches test their tactical ideas. Every match introduces new tactical dimensions. Modern football evolves as rapidly as changing the prescription on a pair of glasses. France's match against Iraq demonstrated that football has essentially become a sophisticated game of controlling space.

Right from the opening whistle, France's relentless high pressing and attacking intensity forced Iraq into a defensive shell. Iraq's nominal 4-1-4-1 formation effectively transformed into a 6-3-1, with six players stationed in the defensive line. In coaching terminology, this is known as a deep defensive low block.

Breaking down such a compact defensive wall is difficult for any team. But the tactical solution employed by Didier Deschamps' France was simply outstanding. Throughout the match, France completed 41 passes inside the opponent's penalty area, setting a new World Cup record.

Normally, even elite teams struggle to complete more than 20 to 30 passes inside the opposition box in an entire match. France achieved this because of their 2-2-6 attacking structure during possession. With six players pushing high simultaneously, Iraq's defenders repeatedly made poor positional decisions. Those 41 passes produced five clear scoring opportunities, two of which France converted into goals.