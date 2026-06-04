Football

Algeria sucker-punch Netherlands in World Cup warm up

AFP
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Algeria's players celebrate the opening goal during the international friendly football match between the Netherlands and Algeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on 3 June, 2026.AFP

Algeria stunned the Netherlands 1-0 in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening in a World Cup warm-up match, just a week before the 2026 tournament kicks off in North America.

Against the run of play a fabulous 86th minute goal from Hadj Moussa, a curling left-footed whip into the top corner, secured victory for the Algerians in a match largely dominated by the Dutch.

The Dutch had been repeatedly denied by the Fennecs' goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France great Zinedine Zidane, as he produced a string of impressive saves.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Granada in Spain's second division, boosted his chances of making the final cut after the Algeria named four 'keepers in a provisional list, but will only take three to the World Cup in North America, which runs from 11 June to 19 July.

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