Bangladesh finish as runners-up

Nepal took the lead through Sushila KC’s goal in the 15th minute. But after the breather, Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back as skipper Ruma Akter brought her team back into the game in the 54th minute.
Bangladesh produced a number of attacks in the remaining minutes, but failed to convert any of those into a goal.
The home side’s best opportunity came in the 90th minute when referee awarded a penalty in favour of Bangladesh. But Nepal goalkeeper Sujata foiled Joynob Bibi Rita’s spot kick to help Nepal come away with a point.
Nepal finished the double round-robin tournament with 10 points from four matches. Bangladesh finished second on seven points while Bhutan finished the tournament without securing any point.
Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Bhutan 8-0 in the first leg, but suffered 0-1 defeat to Nepal in their second match.
Bangladesh bounced back from the defeat, drubbing Bhutan 9-0 in their third match.
On the other hand, Nepal won their first three matches in the tournament. They thrashed Bhutan 7-0, defeated Bangladesh 1-0 and then edged past Bhutan 1-0 in their third match.
Only three south Asian Nations – Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan -- competed in the tournament.