Bangladesh finish as runners-up

Bangladesh finished as runners-up in the SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship after a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the final league match at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on Friday.

Nepal goalkeeper Sujata Tamang saved a penalty in the dying minutes of the match, breaking Bangladeshi hearts and helping Nepal win their maiden title, reports news agency BSS.

Bangladesh needed full three points to finish ahead of Nepal and win the tournament while Nepal needed to avoid defeat to lift the title.