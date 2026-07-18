England don't want to play, neither do we: France coach Deschamps

Speaking ahead of the third-place match, speaking at the pre-match press conference, Deschamps said neither France nor England wanted to play the match, but stressed that it is not a friendly and that his team has a duty to compete and secure the bronze medal.

"I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said, as quoted by Reuters.