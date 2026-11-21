That was all Dani Alves earned from working inside prison. Once a dominant figure on the pitch for Barcelona and Brazil, he earned millions upon millions of euros during his football career. Now, however, he stands before thousands of people and says he was happier earning those 113 euro in prison.

The statement may sound simple. But a closer look reveals two very different lives standing side by side. On one side are the glittering nights at Camp Nou and the applause of thousands of spectators. On the other are the silent corridors of a prison, where a person is left to confront himself more than ever.