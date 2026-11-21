Alves now a preacher: Leaving behind multi-million life, he seeks happiness on 113 euro
That was all Dani Alves earned from working inside prison. Once a dominant figure on the pitch for Barcelona and Brazil, he earned millions upon millions of euros during his football career. Now, however, he stands before thousands of people and says he was happier earning those 113 euro in prison.
The statement may sound simple. But a closer look reveals two very different lives standing side by side. On one side are the glittering nights at Camp Nou and the applause of thousands of spectators. On the other are the silent corridors of a prison, where a person is left to confront himself more than ever.
Alves recently made these remarks while recalling the 14 months he spent at Brians 2 Prison near Barcelona. He is now a preacher. Speaking at a religious gathering, he said, “I used to earn millions of euros, thank God. But I was happier earning 113 euro in prison than I was when I earned millions of euros!” What did he find in those 113 euro that millions of euros could not give him?
To understand the Alves of today, it is worth looking back. He once dominated the right flank on the football pitch, surging forward in attack and tracking back whenever his team needed him in defence. The entire football world became familiar with his tireless runs during Barcelona's golden era.
According to Barcelona's statistics, Alves won 46 trophies during his career. He scored 23 goals in 409 appearances for the Catalan club and won 23 trophies with them, including three Champions League titles and six La Liga titles. He also won Serie A with Juventus and the French league title twice with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Alves made 126 appearances for Brazil. He won the Copa América in 2007 and 2019, as well as the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2009 and 2013. His trophy collection is enviable, and his list of achievements is extensive. Yet, despite all this success, Alves now believes that achievement and happiness do not always go hand in hand.
I was imprisoned for 40 years, but it was in prison that I found true freedom.Dani Alves, former Brazilian footballer
In December 2022, Alves faced allegations of sexually assaulting a young woman at a nightclub in Barcelona. Police arrested him in January 2023. In February 2024, a court sentenced him to four and a half years in prison. He had already spent nearly 14 months behind bars before the trial. In March that year, he secured provisional release on bail of one million euro.
In March 2025, however, Catalonia's High Court overturned the earlier verdict on appeal and acquitted him of the charges. The court found several inconsistencies in the original ruling and concluded that the evidence was insufficient to rebut the presumption of innocence. That chapter of his legal battle has ended. But, for Alves, freedom appears to carry a deeper and more personal meaning.
Recently, while reflecting on how his life had changed, Alves wrote, “I was imprisoned for 40 years, but it was in prison that I found true freedom. For 40 years, I was bound by my sins, my mistakes and my decisions. From the outside, I might have appeared free, but inside I was chained.”
He added, “I am not free simply because I have left prison. I am free because Jesus has freed me from sin. True freedom does not depend on where your feet are, but on who reigns in your heart.” Speaking about his relationship with God, his tone became even softer: “I ask Him many questions. I am like a child before Him. I ask Him about everything.”
Now 43, Alves stands on religious platforms rather than football pitches. He recently travelled to Argentina to deliver religious speeches. He is also a co-owner of Portuguese club São João de Ver. Alves has moved from the right flank of the football pitch to a very different stage in life. However, not everything in this new chapter of his life appears to be going smoothly.
Alves' wife is Spanish model Joana Sanz. The couple married in 2017 and have been together for almost nine years. Their daughter was born in October 2025. On 13 November, one of Joana's Instagram followers asked whether she accompanied her husband to religious events. In response, Joana wrote, “I do not believe in (religion). The more I see what he is doing, the more distant I feel from religion. I want to make one thing clear: we have been living separately for some time. That is precisely why.”
This was the first time news of their separation became public. According to Spanish media reports, the couple are going through divorce proceedings. Journalist Javi Hoyos reportedly said that Joana had increasingly felt lonely because Alves frequently travelled abroad for his religious preaching activities.
A man who once earned millions of euros says he found greater happiness in receiving a modest sum in prison.
An even more pointed response followed. On 15 November, Alves' religious message circulated on an Instagram account called “Ministerio de Adoración”. In the message, he said that Jesus had stood by him during the difficult times in prison, even when his friends and those closest to him had walked away.
The following day, on 16 November, Joana responded: “How dare you say publicly that only Jesus stood by you?” Joana claimed that she had visited Alves in prison, spent Christmas with him instead of with her own family, and paid his bills and debts with her own money. She further alleged that Alves had eventually pushed her away. She said she then stepped aside at his request. These are Joana's personal claims, which she has shared publicly on social media. Alves has yet to respond publicly.
Meanwhile, another financial lawsuit has come to light. On 12 November, a court in São Paulo ordered restrictions on the transfer of ownership of two of Alves' properties and a Porsche. An investment firm named GAD Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios filed the lawsuit, claiming that Alves owed it around 7 million Brazilian reais, equivalent to approximately Tk 170 million (17 crore).
The firm claims that it acquired the rights to money owed to Alves after he terminated his contract with São Paulo FC in 2021. Although the agreement required payment, the payments later stopped. The firm subsequently filed a lawsuit.
However, the court's order does not constitute a final decision to seize the properties. The case remains pending. The 7 million (70 lakh) reais represents the amount claimed by the firm, not a debt conclusively established by the court. Alves' representatives have also yet to issue an official response.
It seems as though several matches are unfolding simultaneously in one man's life. At home, he faces the turmoil of a broken marriage. In court, he faces a financial lawsuit. On social media, personal allegations and counter-allegations continue. Yet the same man stands on religious platforms and declares that he is free.
Ultimately, no one can say for certain who is right and who is wrong. There is a court ruling, Joana's allegations and Alves' personal beliefs. Even after considering all three, one statement by Alves continues to linger in the mind: “I was happier earning 113 euro!”
A man who once earned millions of euros says he found greater happiness in receiving a modest sum in prison. Perhaps, for him, that happiness meant finding freedom from remorse and surrendering himself to God.
On the football pitch, Alves knew that the further a player advances down the right flank, the longer the journey back can become. For an attacking full-back, the greatest risk lies in the space left behind. When the team loses possession, opponents exploit that gap to launch an attack.
Perhaps Alves has also travelled a long way on the field of life. But reality continues to catch up with him through the gaps left by broken relationships, old debts and unspoken words. And he continues to walk forward, carrying that burden in his own way, perhaps a little more alone.