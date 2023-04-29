Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr’s slim title hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games on Friday to help Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Raed, keeping alive the team’s slim Saudi Pro League title hopes.

With five matches remaining this season, Al-Nassr remain second in the league, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more than their rivals.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than €200 million ($220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al-Nassr failed to score in three straight games.