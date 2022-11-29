Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.
Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved, Maxi Gomez hit the post and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.
Portugal's second win in two games put them top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, third on one point, must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.