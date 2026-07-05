England, Mexico take centre stage in Azteca blockbuster

England face Mexico in a World Cup blockbuster at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday while Erling Haaland and Norway bid to ambush Brazil as the battle for quarter-final places heats up.

A day after France and Morocco sealed their places in the last eight of the tournament, two more spots are up for grabs in round-of-16 duels in Mexico City and New Jersey.

England's encounter with Mexico has been one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with the Three Lions returning to the Azteca 40 years after their iconic ''Hand of God'' game against Argentina at the 1986 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side have stumbled into the last 16, needing a late double from captain Harry Kane to secure a 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo to advance to Sunday's game.

England entered the World Cup with dreams of ending the country's 60-year wait for a major title.