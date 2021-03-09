Fans of fallen champions forced to suffer in silence

Fans of Chinese football champions Jiangsu FC say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless.

Jiangsu said it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter Milan, pulled the plug on 28 February.

The club’s sudden implosion came just over three months after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading football country.

Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning.

A small group of fans were pictured on social media last week, their faces blurred, outside the Nanjing-based club with a banner reading: “Hot blood is hard to cool, defend the Jiangsu team.”