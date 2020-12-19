Fans to return for Asian Champions League for first time since March

Spectators will be permitted to attend Saturday’s final of the Asian Champions League between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai in Doha, the first time fans will be allowed to watch the competition in person since play was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on the eve of the decider between the clubs from Iran and South Korea that spectators totalling “up to 30 per cent of the stadium capacity” would be allowed into the 40,000-seater Al Janoub Stadium.

All spectators will be required to supply a negative result for a COVID-19 antigen test, with tickets available thereafter on a first-come first-served basis.