Fati fires Barca to Dynamo win

Ansu Fati sent Barcelona up to second in Group E of the Champions League with the winner in Tuesday's 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev.

The Catalans' maiden away victory of the season in all competitions allowed them to move above Benfica, after their 5-2 loss at Bayern Munich, who qualified for the last 16.

Home boss Mircea Lucescu dropped forward Benjamin Verbic for Denys Garmash as midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk captained the side after scoring twice in Saturday's league win over FK Maiupol.