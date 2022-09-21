Girls’ 4-5 years’ hard work behind this win: Sabina

Sabina, the best player and highest scorer of the tournament, dedicated the SAFF Women's Championship trophy to the people of the country and thanked all for their support.
Regarding the grand reception, she said, “We are honoured to see people’s love.”
Sabina also expressed her gratitude to the coach, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), including its president Kazi Salahuddin and Women's Football Committee chairperson Mahfuza Akhtar Kiran for guiding the team towards success.
Bangladesh national women's team reached Dhaka around 1:50 pm today.
After completion of the airport formalities, the heroes of Bangladesh boarded a newly shaped and well decorated open deck BRTC bus at about 3:30 pm for the BFF office in Motijheel from the airport.
Proud members of Bangladesh women's team boarded on the rooftop of the bus with the champions trophy and exchanged greetings with soccer fans.
On Monday, Bangladesh defeated Nepal in the championship match, with Shamsunnahar scoring the game's first goal in the 13th minute. Krishna Rani Sarkar scored the final two goals for Bangladesh in the 42nd and 77th minutes, ensuring the nation's first SAFF Women's Championship title.