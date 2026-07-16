Argentina World Cup semi-final hero Martinez 'dreamt' of scoring winner

Argentina's World Cup semi-final match-winner Lautaro Martinez said he had "dreamt" of scoring the goal which took his team through to the final at England's expense on Wednesday.

"I dreamt it. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score," Martinez said after his heroics off the bench in Atlanta as the reigning champions won the game 2-1.

"And I said on the bench to Facundo Medina that I was going to come on and score."

The World Cup holders were trailing 1-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Inter Milan striker was sent on in the 81st minute in place of left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.